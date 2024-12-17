The Federation of Pork Producers of Castilla y León (Feporcyl) has offered dialogue to the wineries of Ribera del Duero to end the war unleashed between the two sectors by the installation of pig farms. They blame the Valduero winery for generating an irrational conflict.

This Tuesday, the Torremilanos Winery in Aranda de Duero hosted the 1st Pork Sector Producers Conference, a key meeting organized by FEPORCYL that brought together producers, representatives and ranchers from Castilla y León to analyze their current situation, future challenges and the problems of coexistence with other strategic industries, such as wine.

The day began with the celebration of the General Assembly of FEPORCYL, where internal issues of the association were addressed, such as the approval of accounts and the achievements achieved throughout 2024. Among the notable advances, the increasing specialization and training of the pig sector at all levelsa key factor to improve the competitiveness and sustainability of this industry. At the same time, the main challenges for 2025 were presented, with special attention to the coexistence between the pork sector and other productive activities in the region.

One of the topics that focused much of the debate was the current tension between the pork and wine sectors in Ribera del Duero, two essential industries for the local economy that, however, face conflicts that require prompt resolution.

During his speech, Miguel Ángel Ortiz, president of FEPORCYL, extended his hand to dialogue and understanding between both sectorsunderlining the need to opt for constructive solutions that benefit the region as a whole. Ortiz emphasized that both sectors have historically coexisted and that it is necessary to enhance synergies and common points that allow balanced and sustainable development.

In this sense, Ortiz did not hesitate to point out that the current tensions are due to a particular project of Yolanda García, advisor and director of Bodegas Valduero, which is confronting ranchers and winemakers in an irrational conflict. As he explained, this position not only aggravates the situation, but also harms all winegrowers in Castilla y León, whose real interests are aligned with those of the pork sector, which has always had a joint strategy based on the common good.

To address this problem, FEPORCYL proposed the need to have solid regional and national representation that defends the sector pig in the face of the unjustified attacks it has received in recent years.

Rejection of restrictions

Another of the relevant topics discussed during the day were the recent non-law proposals issued by VOX and PSOE, in which possible restrictions are raised on the installation of pig farms in the Ribera del Duero area, extendable to the rest of the Community. . From FEPORCYL, a outright rejection to this position, defending the importance of the pork sector as an economic engine, a generator of employment and a key piece for the development of rural areas. And the initial position is resumed since This sector feels betrayed, No battle is sought, but rather dialogue and consensus and being united in the face of new challenges outside our borders.

Pig farming has demonstrated its ability to adapt to environmental and social demands, betting on the modernization and sustainability of its facilities. For this reason, they consider the criticism and restrictive measures that could put the future of this activity, of vital importance for the local and national economy, to be unfair and disproportionate.

The First Conference of Producers of the Pork Sector ended with a very positive balance, consolidating this meeting as a space for dialogue, reflection and joint work with an attendance of more than 150 ranchers. FEPORCYL highlighted the sector’s commitment to face future challenges with transparency, responsibility, collaboration and dialogue.

The final message was clear: the economic and social development of the Ribera del Duero depends on the ability of its key industries to coexist, dialogue and find common solutions. Both the pork and wine sectors are fundamental pillars for this community, and Your cooperation will be essential to ensure a prosperous and sustainable future for all.