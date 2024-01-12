After the embarrassing ones of Andrea Giambruno, Strip the News publishes new releases from the Mediaset studios: this time the protagonist is the newly arrived Bianca Berlinguer, who indulges in a harsh outburst against her collaborators.

The journalist, who landed at Berlusconi's court last autumn to host the weekly talk show It's always Cartabiancasince last Monday it has also been on video with a new daily program, Before tomorrowwhich airs in the “access prime time” slot on Rete Quattro.

Things, however, don't seem to have started off on the right foot, judging by Berlinguer's outburst. Tuesday, after the second episode of the new show and just before the start of It's always Cartabiancathe presenter complained to her authors about the quality, in her opinion poor, of the services provided by the collaborators.

«The pieces are pitiful… really pitiful! And now even the weekly ones are sorry. They were pitiful… all of them! There wasn't a decent piece.” And then he issues a warning: “These are my last 3 days, then it's over.” #Striscialanotizia pic.twitter.com/HtuStF8l9K — Striscia the news (@Striscia) January 11, 2024

“The pieces are pitiful… really pitiful! And now even the weekly ones are sorry. They were pitiful… all of them! There wasn't a decent piece,” attacks Bianca Berlinguer. She announces a fiery meeting for the next day: “Tomorrow – she says – let them come because I have to tell them, pieces like that are pitiful”.

One of its authors tries to defend the team: “However, I must say that from the point of view of commitment…”. But Berlinguer doesn't listen to reason: “Eh, the commitment… But if everything is wrong and you don't give them the instructions… What should they do? How do they get involved? They necessarily make a bad effort… They do this rubbish”.

The presenter already threatens to say goodbye to the program: “These are my last three days.” She then turns to a person from behind, presumably a Mediaset manager, and adds: “I'll tell the manager… Until Friday, then it's over.” A warning that is taken as a joke by the author and the manager himself, who smile. But the journalist insists: “No, I'm not joking. And what do I care?”.

The outing ends here. It is not known whether the threat to abandon the program was true or just a joke, but the climate in Berlinguer's working group certainly cannot be the best.

