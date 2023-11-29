Tigres starts the week with training in the Volcano, under a drizzle and 9 degrees of temperature. André-Pierre Gignac continues to work differently, while Ozziel Herrera did the first part of the practice alongside his teammates. 🐯⚽

(🎥 – @betofloresRG690) pic.twitter.com/gKpI4IQT5W

— Multimedios Deportes (@mmdeportesmx) November 27, 2023