This Thursday, November 30, the Tigres UANL visit Club Puebla in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament. The confrontation will be between the third and sixth places in the classification from the Cuauhtémoc Stadium at 7:10 p.m.
Fortunately for the camotero team, the leader and scorer of the feline attack, André-Pierre Gignac He has not been training evenly in the group and is a doubt for the series, however, the Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi Yes, it will have a missing piece in recent weeks, it is the Mexican youth Ozziel Herrerawho returned to group training since Monday and will be an option to have action.
The 22-year-old right winger scored three goals and gave an assist during the 10 games he played in the regular season, he was also able to see activity in two matches of the Leagues Cup 2023.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
With everything and that André-Pierre Gignac It is doubtful to play, the reality is that the San Nicolás de los Garza team has what it takes to try to resolve his absence.
In addition, the Auriazul institution has a great motivation to be able to win the two-time championship and be the fourth team to be able to achieve it in short tournaments, in the same way a couple of days ago the women’s team won its sixth championship, so they are going through a moment quite prestigious in both fields.
#piece #Robert #Dante #Siboldi #recovered #match #Puebla