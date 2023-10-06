It is no secret to anyone that Real Madrid is in the midst of renewing its squad. The club from the capital of Spain knows that it is time to think about the future and that is why more and more youth players have a starring role in the eleven of the team now coached by Carlo Ancelotti. It seems that in the attacking zone as well as in the center of the field, the White House team has taken giant steps in this process, however, in defense the club has fallen far behind.
In 90min we have informed you that Madrid plans to renew the back, initially on the sides, with names on the list such as Alphonso Davies and Reece James. However, at the beginning of the season the club has been weak in the center of the defense. Militao’s injury, David Alaba’s loss of play, as well as Nacho’s seniority, mean that only Rudiger appears to be the full center back and makes Florentino consider an option formed by Mikel Arteta.
Sources indicate that Real Madrid does not rule out going for one of the best defenders in the world next summer and they have their sights on Saliba, a key pillar of Arsenal’s resurrection. William also has the endorsement of Zidane, the French coach has recommended Florentino on many occasions to move for the French star, who is undoubtedly one of the best in his position today, but the signing would not be easy, since his Renovation months ago raises its price.
