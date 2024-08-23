The pictures show | These people love garlic – and you can smell it in the pictures

At the garlic festivals, you could taste different garlic delicacies. In the photo, we are tasting a blackcurrant garlic clove.

Traditional Garlic Festivals were organized in the center of Kerava. HS cameraman Anton Kunnas recorded the event in pictures.

Saturday August 17 was a good day for all garlic lovers. It was then that the Garlic Festivals were organized in the center of Kerava.

At the event, you could taste all kinds of garlic delicacies with such devotion that others could smell it too. I hope the vampires figured out how to avoid Kerava from afar.