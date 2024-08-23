Friday, August 23, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The pictures show | These people love garlic – and you can smell it in the pictures

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 23, 2024
in World Europe
0
The pictures show | These people love garlic – and you can smell it in the pictures
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

At the garlic festivals, you could taste different garlic delicacies. In the photo, we are tasting a blackcurrant garlic clove. Picture: Anton Kunnas / HS

Traditional Garlic Festivals were organized in the center of Kerava. HS cameraman Anton Kunnas recorded the event in pictures.

Saturday August 17 was a good day for all garlic lovers. It was then that the Garlic Festivals were organized in the center of Kerava.

At the event, you could taste all kinds of garlic delicacies with such devotion that others could smell it too. I hope the vampires figured out how to avoid Kerava from afar.

#pictures #show #people #love #garlic #smell #pictures

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Russia proposes to create a unified gymnastics federation

Russia proposes to create a unified gymnastics federation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]