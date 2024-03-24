The pictures show | The northern lights flickered in the sky of Helsinki at night

The aurora borealis could be seen all over Finland, although in some places clouds covered the sky.

Saturday night An arc of northern lights shone in Helsinki. The photos of HS readers show clear northern lights in the urban areas of Helsinki.

The values ​​measuring the activity of the northern lights were higher than usual on the night between Saturday and Sunday, confirms the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Mikko Laine.

The R number, which describes geomagnetic activity, was at its highest at the Nurmijärvi measurement point before eleven in the evening, according to the Finnish Meteorological Institute from the diagram.

However, the magnetic activity was so strong throughout the night that the aurora borealis could be visible throughout the night.

The weather on the other hand, the northern lights were best seen in Helsinki and other parts of southern Finland and southwestern Finland in the early evening, Laine says.

As night came, the sky clouded over, but in places you could still see the northern lights through a thin cloud of fog, Laine says.

In Lapland, the weather was ideal for viewing the northern lights, as the sky remained clear during the night.