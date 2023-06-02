The picture shows | Two almost hundred-meter ships will secure Blinken’s visit to Helsinki

There are known disruptions in traffic in Helsinki due to the high-ranking visit. Blinken is also protected by two ships in Eteläsatama.

of the United States of the foreign minister by Antony Blinken The visit to Finland will be seen in many ways in Helsinki on Friday.

Disruptions to traffic in the center are expected. The police have urged motorists to allow more time than usual for movement, as police convoys cause traffic interruptions during the day.

The foreign minister’s visit can also be seen at sea, for example.

In the southern port At the Katajanokka pier, there is the Border Guard’s nearly hundred-meter top-equipped guard ship Turva and the US Coast Guard’s 90-meter sailing school ship Eagle.

Eagle arrived in Helsinki on Thursday, i.e. the same day as Blinken. Vessels are visible in the Marine Traffic online service, which follows ship traffic.

Blinken will visit, among other things, the Helsinki City Hall in front of Eteläsatama.