Danil Monakhov, an 18-year-old native of Nizhny Novgorod, who shot people at a bus stop in the village of Bolsheorlovskoye, had a quarrel with his grandmother before that. The picture of what happened was restored Telegram-channel “112”.

Having quarreled with a relative, the young man grabbed a gun and shot her several times. A neighbor ran up to the woman’s screams – Monakhov opened fire on him too. The man died on the spot, the shooter’s grandmother was hospitalized.

After that, the young man took a second gun and went to a stop, where he killed another person and wounded three others. Monakhov also fired on a regular bus, but the passengers and the driver were not injured.

The shooter managed to escape. Officers of the Russian Guard, SOBR and OMON were sent in search of him.

Earlier it was reported that law enforcement agencies extended the focus on Monakhov. It follows from it that the shooter was born in 2002, he has two smooth-bore hunting rifles and 40 rounds with him. In addition, it is known that he can drive a white KIA Ceed or a silver KIA Spectra.