The investigation of the criminal case of the former head of the Ramensky District of the Moscow Region, Andrei Kulakov, who is accused of the murder of his mistress Evgenia Isaenkova, who was the deputy chairman of the regional public chamber, has been completed. This is reported by “Rosbalt” with reference to a source in law enforcement agencies.

According to him, the materials were sent to the prosecutor’s office to confirm the indictment, after which Kulakov will appear before the court. Meanwhile, the investigation restored the picture of the crime. For this, a mock murder was performed on the ground with invited extras and five forensic consultants.

The investigation believes that on the night of May 2, 2019, Isaenkova was driving her Mercedes, parked in the forest. Kulakov was next to her in the passenger seat. During a quarrel, he punched her in the face, dragged her to the back seat, where he strangled her. Then he changed the clothes of the dead woman and laid her on the floor of the car.

After committing the crime, Kulakov returned home. The next day, he came to the apartment, which he rented for meetings with his mistress, erased his fingerprints. Then he filed a letter of resignation and bought tickets to Belarus.

Kulakov denies his guilt. He and his wife claim that he has an alibi: the official was at home, the same testimony is given by the concierge.

Stories without censorship and bans – in the “Tape of the Bottom” in Telegram

…