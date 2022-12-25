Some did not wait until Christmas itself to post their family photos on social media, so they hurried to decorate their homes with Christmas trees, and dressed up as expressions of family love in such intimate family times.

Among those who published the birthday picture was the Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, who posted a picture of him on his Instagram and Twitter accounts, accompanied by the hashtag “Happy Birthday.”

In the photo, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah published a picture accompanied by his wife and two daughters while they were sitting in front of the Christmas tree, where Mohamed Salah, his wife Magi, and their two children, Makkah and Kayan, wore identical “crochet” pajamas.

The photo on Instagram has more than 2.2 million likes and nearly 64,100 comments.

On Twitter, the photo, as of the time the news was prepared, had more than 19.4 million views, 43.4 retweets, 19.8 comments, and 259.9 likes.