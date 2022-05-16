The world of children’s literature is mourning Tigger’s death or as everyone knew him Tiger cub. We had to say goodbye to the cat of illustrated books loved by children who with his adventures had made many little readers dream. His legacy will remain in the hardbacks that tell the beautiful and passionate stories of him.

Her name was Tigger, but he had become famous under the name of Tigrotto thanks to the series of six illustrated books for children written by Sandra Bortot and drawn by Cristina Pocchiesa Cnò. Tigrotto was 15 years old and unfortunately he died after living a long life.

There Bortot family he had adopted Tigrotto from the Feltre cattery, in the province of Belluno. In his forever home, everyone loved him, but like any feline he was definitely a troublemaker. From the adventures and misadventures of her in her house Sandra Bortot had obtained some books loved by children.

The author had published the first book in 2008. Every two years until 2016, others had come out, while the sixth and last in the series, entitled “Can I too?“Carries the publication date of 2020.

12 years of Tigrotto stories that Italian children loved. Parents love to read the stories of him to their children, who in turn are passionate about the adventures of that cat that no longer exists in real life today, but that will remain forever in the hearts of the little ones who love him.

The family farewell to the cat of illustrated books loved by children

And so you left, after 15 years spent together you left us. I’ll have to tell everyone because, in spite of you, I turned you into a little star.

These are Sandra Bortot’s farewell words to her cat on Facebook: