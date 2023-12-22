Friday, December 22, 2023, 1:34 p.m.



The central and popular Pico Esquina bar in Cartagena, located in Plaza José María Artes, in front of the Town Hall, sold just over 50 tenths of the number 31938, awarded with the third prize in the Christmas Lottery, for which it distributed among its clients at least 2.5 million euros.

The owner of the establishment, who has been playing the same number at Christmas for decades, María Teresa Devia, acquired it from the La Mahoma administration, in the Alicante town of Biar. From there she also brings a second number that in this extraordinary draw did not get anything. All the employees of the establishment carried a tenth of the number awarded with 50,000 euros and another of which there was no luck.

The Pico Esquina staff put the lottery up for sale in August and the Biar administration sent them orders as they ran out, hence the difficulty of specifying the exact amount sold. What they are clear about is that the prize is widely distributed. Councilors and employees of municipal political groups, workers from a mental health center and officials from the Port Authority have breakfast every day at this bar. Also many tourists who go to the nearby Roman Theater Museum. Among those who confessed to sharing a tenth there are ten members of the Municipal Socialist Group, who will share five thousand euros each. The councilors Manuel Torres, Pedro Contreras and Isabel Andreu went to the bar as soon as they heard the news to share their joy with waiters and cooks.

“It's a good pinch to spend the holidays as best as possible and perhaps to take a trip,” Contreras acknowledged.

But the most excited were the eleven workers at this bar, even though they did not stop serving first breakfast and then menus, except to serve journalists and for a short time. The celebrations were saved for the end of the shift. “We hope to convince the boss and not open in the afternoon,” said Bibiana Gutiérrez excitedly but with little hope. This employee, who has been working at Pico Esquina for two decades, was the first to find out about her fortune. And after announcing it to her colleagues, she also notified her husband and her daughter, who came to celebrate at the establishment.

Pay the mortgages



“I still don't believe it,” insisted Bibiana Gutiérrez excitedly, who will dedicate the money to get rid of a large part of the mortgage.

His partner Paco Marín is also going to use the prize to pay off part of the loan he took out to buy his home and, incidentally, fix his vehicle. “It's money that is very good for me because I was having some problems with the car,” he said with tears in his eyes.

Marín, who has been on the Pico Esquina staff for more than thirteen years, insisted on “how an award like this changes Christmas.” For him, these dates started “badly, but this award turns the situation around.” And, excited, he thanked him for his good luck, because “I never play the lottery, only for the Gordo and sometimes in the Niño, no more.”

However, the party at Pico Esquina was not complete because there were other more weighty reasons. María Teresa, the owner, admitted that “I'm excited, but my mind is not up to many celebrations right now.” One of her employees revealed that her husband died only two months ago and, logically, in her house there is little room for joy this Christmas.

50 years playing 31938



Devia has been playing 31938, the winning number in the draw, for more than 20 years. Her father began selling it fifty years ago in a bar she had in Alicante and she continued the tradition in her establishment in Cartagena. Since the summer, every week, the Biar administration has sent him strips of this issue that "we have sold to tourists and long-time customers."