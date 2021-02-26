The evolution of the surveys on the rejection of vaccines has been shocking in Spain. Just a few months ago, people’s doubts seemed so widespread that experts began to worry, because if most of the population avoided getting vaccinated, general immunity would be unattainable, but subsequent polls have revealed a plummet in vaccine skepticism. This is excellent news, as difficult as it may be to interpret. How can public opinion change so quickly on such an essential question? Is it that before they had been abducted by the April / Bosé doctrine and now they have started reading newspapers? It doesn’t give the impression.

Keep reading