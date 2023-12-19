Al-Ula (Al-Ittihad)

Our national team for picking pegs achieved third place and a bronze medal in the sword competitions, in the Al-Ula International Championship for picking pegs in traditional dress, which was held in the village of Al-Fursan in Al-Ula Governorate during the period from 16 to 18 December. The team also achieved third place and a bronze medal in the pendants and relay competitions. On the third day, our team’s knight, Fahd Shanwan Al-Shammari, achieved second place and a silver medal at the overall individual level.

This tournament is organized by the Royal Commission for AlUla Governorate in Al Forsan Village, under the supervision of the Saudi Equestrian Federation, and the participation of the International Pegging Federation, with the participation of 10 countries: the Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Sultanate of Oman, Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq, South Africa, Russia, and Canada. .

Our team was represented by Issa Abdul Majeed Al Balushi, Saif Saeed Al Junaibi, Mohammed Abdullah Al Hashemi, Fahd Shanwan Al Shammari, Mohammed Saleh Al Hammadi, coach Ahmed Al Qaidi, and team administrator Muftah Al Harrasi.

The winning teams were honored by Prince Abdullah bin Fahd Al Saud, President of the Saudi Equestrian Federation.

Dr. Ghanem Al-Hajri, Secretary-General of the Equestrian Federation, praised the distinguished results achieved by our team in the AlUla International Pegging Championship, which are the result of the great interest that the Equestrian and Racing Federation pays to this sport.

Al-Hajri praised the team’s performance and the performances it presented that qualified it for this distinguished coronation, pointing out that participation in the AlUla Championship represented a great opportunity for the UAE Knights to compete at high levels. This will have a positive impact in the future, through organizing local tournaments and participating in many foreign tournaments, which gained The team has accumulated experience that has qualified it to be a distinguished figure in international tournaments, as happened in the Al-Ula Championship.

He said that the participation was under the supervision of the Federation, and witnessed a large international participation of the best distinguished teams in this sport, including the Saudi team, the 2023 world champion. During the three days, the participants competed in a number of rounds and stages, which were divided into several categories to achieve titles.

#Picking #Pegs #team #wins #bronze #medal #AlUla #International