The Self-convened Health Workers of Neuquén they decided to raise the cuts in Vaca Muerta after 22 days of the conflict that keeps them facing the government of the province for the increase in their salaries. In a statement they ratified that the cut in Villa La Angostura will be deepened that complicates the transit with Chile through the Cardenal Samoré pass until they obtain all of their claims.

Health agents accepted in principle the offer of 53% of increase made by the officials of the governor Omar Gutiérrez, but they rejected that it be paid to December of this year. Workers demand that the increase runs between May and June and to discuss wages again in July.

This Wednesday the Interhospitales assembly decided to lift the blockades in Añelo, the town considered the capital of Vaca Muerta, as a way to decompress the situation of the town of 2000 inhabitants and the 25 thousand workers unable to attend to the deposits since the roadblocking began.

The health agents had cut off the entrance to Añelo in at least 5 sectors, which is why all drilling activities had been stopped. The new measure will also bring tranquility to cities throughout Neuquén and the Cordillera de Río Negro, such as Bariloche, which suffered serious fuel supply problems.

“It is a decision that was made taking into account the situation of our people. I am from here we know that Añelo has suffered, which has been our great support because he has taken the fight as his own, but also that we have already been on the routes for many days, “said María de los Ángeles Albonoz, nurse at the Añelo hospital, to La Mañana.

On Tuesday, the mayor of Añelo, Milton Morales, in a statement demanded the intervention of the Neuquén Justice in the conflict.

“The entire society of Añelo has endured and suffered for more than 30 days the cuts to the access routes to our city. Roadblocks that not only have harmed hydrocarbon work, and thus to the economic income of our province, but they have also harmed our neighbors: merchants, those who work in nearby towns, those who work in this town, security workers, workers from service stations, local producers, entrepreneurs, and many more ”, said the mayor. “All the people of Añelo are tired. This situation has become intolerable, “he added. “That is why from the city hall we demand that the Neuquén Justice act with the full weight of the law and ensure free access to the routes of Añelo,” he stressed.

The reservoir has requested around USD 450 million during the pickets and the province about 150 million pesos in concept of royalties not collected, based on industry data. It is estimated that 400 million m3 of gas will be lacking in the winter.

The remaining cuts in Villa La Angostura, Zapala, and in the oil towns of Rincón de los Sauces, Plaza Huincul and Cutral Co, will gradually be lifted in the coming days, the workers said in a statement.

The health workers ratify in the document a stoppage of activities in the sector, their rejection of the salary agreement between the government and ATE, while assuring that they will continue with the fight for the list of claims. The cuts in Vaca Muerta are lifted although the pickets in La Angostura will be reinforced. This Thursday the bridge that connects Neuquén with Río Negro will be blocked, they detailed.

Tomorrow, Thursday, there will be a symbolic hug to the Añelo hospital and on May 1, a march in the province.

For a few days the pickets have seen fewer and fewer militants, a clear sign of fatigue. “There is exhaustion in the companions and sometimes it costs us all to be there, but we reject the government’s proposal, beyond the pickets being lifted, “Mariela Figueroa, a nurse in Picún Leufu, explains to Clarín.

Precisely in Picún Leufú there were moments in which one or two workers were observed guarding the picket line and it was the Neuquén police itself that maintained the dialogue with individuals and truck drivers who arrived at the place located 140 kilometers from Neuquén.

In the Cardinal Samoré pass, about 20 kilometers from Villa La Angostura, something very similar was happening at this time. While about 100 Chilean trucks waited their turn to cross the bridge over the Correntoso River, in the cut located on one side of the road, there were only 4 people drinking mate and with the road open on one of its sides. In this case, the one who “ordered” the picket was the National Gendarmerie itself and not the health workers. Clarion.

The government of Neuquén offered to the ATE union led by Carlos Quintriqueo a 53% increase in wages payable in December 2021. To this was added a bonus of 6,500 pesos per month paid until August for salaries of up to 55,000 pesos and another amount for clothing consisting of 40,000 pesos in two installments.

The Self-convened Health Workers rejected that it be extended until December and hope to sit at the salary table in July. The truth is that the Neuquén government does not recognize the movement as a union because of what it carries out jointly with the Quintriqueo union.

The province will go to debt to pay the $ 13,500 million pesos that the increase requires.

The conflict in Neuquén has had repercussions in Chile where, on the trans-Andean side of Tierra del Fuego, truckers started a picket line preventing Argentine transporters from arrive in Rio Grande and Ushuaia. This Wednesday they counted 650 stranded trucks in Punta Delgada about 150 kilometers from the border. Due to this blockade, the lack of food and fuel was already felt in the main Argentine towns in the extreme south.

“The situation is of great concern, especially for perishable foods, such as vegetables and dairy products,” said the president of the Ushuaia Chamber of Commerce, Claudia Fernández, reported El Diario del Fin del Mundo. “Everything that is greengrocer, greengrocer, trucks enter the province on Tuesdays. And since Saturday they are there. In other words, until it can be crossed, all that merchandise will arrive in a state of putrefaction, ”he added.

Chilean truckers demand that they be allowed to circulate freely through the country as established in the binational agreement signed in 1976. Trans-Andean authorities contacted Ambassador Rafael Bielsa to seek a solution to the Chilean reply.