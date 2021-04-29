Six days after the blockade in Tierra del Fuego began, the Chilean truckers decided this Thursday to drop their claim after their representatives held a key meeting with Chilean and Argentine authorities.

Almost a week after the picket already a column of several kilometers had been generated consisting of about 900 trucks, the majority Argentines, who transport fuel, food and electrical appliances to Río Grande and Ushuaia. The measure did not have the support of the Chilean transporters union, who expressed their disagreement on different occasions.

The truckers started the picket line in Punta Delgada, about 150 kilometers from the border, as a counter-measure because they could not cross the blockades imposed by the Neuquén Self-convened Health Workers in Neuquén. In Cardenal Samoré, near Villa La Angostura, and in Zapala, a total of more than 1600 trucks gathered in endless lines.

The health workers allowed 20 trucks a day to pass, which resulted in an average waiting time for trans-Andeans of 4 to 5 days at the border. The drivers denounced that they had to use the forest as a bathroom and that they did not have enough food and water to endure the wait.

The group representatives, Jaime Cárdenas and Sergio Fernández, attended a meeting in Punta Arenas in which the ambassadors of each country Rafael Bielsa and Nicolás Monckeberg Díaz participated via Zoom, among other authorities from the Magallanes region.

Officials promised drivers that the 1974 free movement of vehicles agreement will be updated to stipulate their priority of passage on the routes of both countries. With this, the trucks will be able to comply with their schedules beyond the provincial conflicts, as it transpired. An emergency protocol will also be established when events such as the one that affects them on this occasion occur.

“We were waiting for our meeting spokesmen to arrive to decide, but that’s it, we got up,” truck driver Néstor Cabello told Clarín. “At one point we began to move the trucks, we are saying goodbye to the boys,” said spokesman Cárdenas.

Self-convened Health Workers lifted pickets in Vaca Muerta on Wednesday with the purpose of decompressing a heated scene. Health agents accepted the 53% increase offered by the government, but demanded that it be payable in June and not in December as Governor Omar Gutiérrez claims. The total blockade in Neuquén province lasted 22 days.

In this context, they announced that they will maintain the pickets in Villa La Angostura, an obligatory step for Chilean truckers to the north and south of their country. It is not clear what will happen to the trans-Andean trucks that wait for their turn at this time to continue their journey or to the new transports that will begin to arrive in the area in two or three days.

On the bridge over the Correntoso River, a short walk from Cardenal Samoré, medical personnel from the Villa La Angostura, Junín and San Martín de los Andes hospitals were summoned between Wednesday and Thursday. The area is guarded by the National Gendarmerie.