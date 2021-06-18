The picari: plot, cast and streaming of the film on La7

I picari is the film by Mario Monicelli broadcast tonight, Friday 18 June 2021, in prime time on La7 from 9.15 pm. It is a 1987 Italian-Spanish film starring Giancarlo Giannini, Enrico Montesano, Vittorio Gassman, Nino Manfredi, Giuliana De Sio and many others. Freely inspired by at least four works of Spanish literature of the 16th and 17th centuries, the picaresque novels Lazarillo de Tormes (1554), Guzmán de Alfarache (1599), Rinconete and Cortadillo (1613) and Vita del Pitocco (17th century), tragicomic misadventures of the eponymous protagonists, played respectively by Enrico Montesano and Giancarlo Giannini, in 16th century Spain and known as Picari: reckless adventurers of a world where the smartest and most crafty survives. But what is the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to stream the film I picari? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

In Spain in the sixteenth century, two vagabonds, Lazzarillo De Tormes and Guzmán De Alfarache, both lovers of freedom and the stray life, absolutely devoid of ambition and the will to improve, with the only stimulus of an atavistic hunger, have a continuous concern to get food and find a roof to rest under. Coming from a very poor and numerous family, in which his mother was a prostitute with the consent of her husband, Lazzarillo was soon entrusted to the “care” of a cruel and stingy blind man from whom, however, he escaped to face the difficulties of the life. Guzmán, in turn, the son of a cheater who died on the gallows, after a bitter experience in the home of nobles, chose to live on his own without having to account for his actions to anyone.

The two, according to the plot of I picari, meet on a convict ship and immediately become friends: during a mutiny they save the life of the captain and are promoted to his attendants but, having attracted the dislikes of the crew, they end up in the sea. Back on the ground they are reported but are saved from arrest thanks to a girl, Ponzia, who takes them in favor. Then they split: Guzmán puts himself at the service of Hidalgo – a penniless nobleman and hungrier than him – who, before being put in prison for debts, gives him his horse as a gift. Lazzarillo, after pretending to be a blind beggar, is hired by a company of comedians to cover dramatic parts and on this occasion wins the admiration of a cloistered nun.

After a long time, the two picari meet again and decide to get together: they think they can prostitute a beautiful girl, Rosario, to get rich but the young woman, very clever, when she meets a rich old man goes with him leaving the two tramps. The latter leave again due to differences of character but are not destined to stay very far from each other. In fact they meet again on the gallows: Lazzarillo is the executioner’s help and Guzmán is the condemned to death. But the first, with a clever stratagem, saves his friend’s life and together they resume their wandering life.

The picari: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of I Picari, but what is the cast of this adventure film directed by Mario Monicelli from 1987? It is a stellar cast composed of Giancarlo Giannini, Enrico Montesano, Vittorio Gassman, Nino Manfredi, Giuliana De Sio, Bernard Blier, Paolo Hendel, Vittorio Caprioli, Enzo Robutti, Blanca Marsillach, Maria Casanova, Claudio Bisio, Sal Borgese and many others . Also noteworthy is the music, curated by Lucio Dalla and Mauro Malavasi. Here are all the actors and their respective characters played.

Giancarlo Giannini: Guzmán de Alfarache

Enrico Montesano: Lazarillo de Tormes

Vittorio Gassman: Marquis Felipe de Aragona

Nino Manfredi: blind traveler

Giuliana De Sio: Rosario

Bernard Blier: pimp of prostitutes

Paolo Hendel: tutor

Vittorio Caprioli: Breathtaking

Enzo Robutti: captain of the ship

Blanca Marsillach: Ponzia

Maria Casanova: pregnant woman

Juan Carlos Naya: pottery seller

Salvatore Borgese: boatswain

Sixto Cid: father of Guzmán

Germán Cobos: theatrical impresario

Jesús Guzmán: jeweler

Cris Huerta: blacksmith

Luis Barboo: father of Lazarillo

Luisa Armenteros: Petita, mother of Lazarillo

Alfonso De Real: executioner

Claudio Bisio: leader of the mutineers

Sabrina Ferilli: young prostitute

Aldo Sambrell: fence

Enio Drovandi: friar on the gallows

Lino Salemme: convict

Gianni Baghino: innkeeper

Sabrina Knaflitz

