The Piazza di Affaritaliani.it is back on the last weekend of August in Ceglie Messapica

Who will be the next premier? Will she be a woman? The elections will prove the polls they see in mind right Giorgia Meloni? So will the next be a center-right government? And on the left will succeed the PD to unite the many red and green bushes in the field? And the new 5 Star Movement from Giuseppe Conte will it succeed in obtaining a decisive role for the future new political-institutional arrangements?

These are the themes that will guide La Piazza – The common good, the political kermesse of Affaritaliani.it this year become, in its fifth edition, an unmissable crossroads of meetings and a key appointment of national politics after the holidays.last weekend of August (26-27-28)in the setting of trulli and farms of the medieval hilltop village of Ceglie Messapicahalf an hour’s drive from Brindisi airport, in the midst of Italy’s first summer election campaign, when politics will be less than thirty days away.

La Piazza 2022: from Meloni to Salvini and Conte … the guests of the political event of Affaritaliani.it

“It will be a free and in-depth debate as always” – says the director of affaritaliani.it Angelo Maria Perrino – “Dominated by the central themes of Italian politics, from the introduction of the minimum wage to Citizenship Income, from the reform of the Justice and Public Administration to the ecological and digital transition: an agenda that will closely follow the progress of the electoral campaign”.

With all the big names in Italian politics – da Giorgia Meloni to Matteo Salvinifrom Giuseppe Conte to Antonio Misianifrom Marco Rizzo to Antonio Tajani.

With some further last minute surprises.

