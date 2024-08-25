Affaritaliani.it and La Piazza on air on Radio 24: director Perrino guest on “Mattino Estate”

The Squarethe political-economic festival of Affaritaliani.it now in its seventh edition, it also arrives on the radio: Monday August 26thfrom hours 08:45the director Angel Mary Perrino will intervene at “24 Summer Morning”the program hosted by Giulia Crivelli on air on Radio 24 (Group Sun 24 Hours). Perrino will talk about the themes and guests of the upcoming event, which will be held in Ceglie Messapica (Toasts) from 29th to 31st August.

