La Piazza, the complete program of the seventh edition. The Business kermesse in great evidence on the main Italian newspapers: Corriere, Il Giornale, La Stampa and many others

The seventh edition of “The Square“, scheduled from this evening until Saturday 31 August at Ceglie Messapica (Brindisi) is in great evidence on “The Newspaper“, the newspaper directed by Sallusti dedicates a long article to the political event organized by Businesswhich defines “a precious laboratory of ideas“. Economists, intellectuals, political figures and government men – writes Il Giornale – meet in Ceglie to talk about new challenges for the economy and society. “And now? What’s happening…? From Puglia to the South, from Italy to Europe (and beyond). Dreams and projects of a late summer night”. This is the title of the three-day event. Led by the director of Affaritaliani.it, Angelo Maria Perrinoamong others, ministers Urso, will alternate on the stage of Ceglie Messapica, Musumeci, Dense, Salvini And Tajani. With them, parliamentarians, entrepreneurs and the President of the Region Michele Emilian.

The complete program

Leading figures in politics will take to the stage in Ceglie from today until Saturday, August 31st. Starting with the two deputy prime ministers: the leader of the League Matteo Salvini and the secretary of Forza Italia Antonio Tajani. Also on the stage in Ceglie were several ministers such as Raffaele Dense (Minister for European Affairs, Southern Italy and PNRR), Adolfo Bear (Business and Made in Italy) and Nello Musumeci (Civil Protection and Maritime Policies). But not only politics. Among the prominent guests from the economic panorama: Gianpiero SlitherCEO RFI, Emanuele Orsinipresident of Confindustria and Leonardo Maria Of the Oldpresident of Lmdv Capital and president of Ray Ban world.