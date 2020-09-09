British playwright and Academy Award winner for Greatest Tailored Screenplay, Ronald Harwood, has handed away at 86. That is reported by The Telegraph, citing a press release from the household.

In response to relations, Harwood died on Tuesday, September 8, at his house in Sussex, UK. The reason for dying was not specified.

In 2003, Harwood received the Academy Award for The Pianist for Greatest Tailored Screenplay. In 2008, he acquired a BAFTA award for his screenplay for The Spacesuit and the Butterfly. In 2010, the screenwriter acquired a knighthood and have become Sir Ronald Harwood.

