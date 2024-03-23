The news of the death of Maurizio Pollini, one of the greatest pianists of the century, is a blow to the heart for all music lovers and anyone who loves culture. He passed away in Milan, the city where he was born on 5 January 1942. The funeral home will be set up at La Scala, the theater of which he was an absolute protagonist, and where with Claudio Abbado he marked a bright season of flowering in the Seventies artistic and dialogue with the public: their concerts for workers and students under the superintendence of Paolo Grassi were famous.

His Beethoven sonatas, his interpretations of Schumann's piano pieces, the two Brahms concertos, those dizzying Stravinskys, those perfect Debussys will remain in history; and, of course, the way he interpreted the second Viennese school (Webern, Berg and Schönberg) definitively, and his special relationship with Luigi Nono and his works (“Como un ola de fuerza y ​​luz” and “Sofferte serene waves”, dedicated to him). But his long career began in the name of Chopin, when he won the very arduous piano competition in Warsaw at the age of eighteen which is dedicated to Chopin: and he always returned to Chopin, until the end, with his studies, preludes, concerts, but even with certain apparently minor pieces, such as the “Berceuse”, which will remain forever linked to his name.

This is how he summarized this passion in a 2008 interview: «Chopin's music has accompanied me all my life, since I was a child. But just as the experience always becomes richer, so my love for his music has become greater year after year: perhaps because I understand it better, and I also feel more entertained: it never ceases to amaze me.”

Son of a great rationalist architect, Gino Pollini, and related to the sculptor Fausto Melotti, Pollini was an upright and engaged intellectual, presumably very little at ease in today's Italy. But he demonstrated it to everyone for the first time already on December 19, 1972, when shortly before playing at the very traditionalist Società del Quartetto, at the Milan Conservatory, he attempted to read a statement against the American bombings of Vietnam. A part of the public prevented him, and for many years he was accused of extremism and did not play at the Quartet. Until recent years, when increasingly precarious health conditions began to undermine his sparkling sound and exemplary concentration, he never gave up expressing his ideas on the defense of culture and musical education in a country that has decided to not care. Again, a few months ago: «We are experiencing a very difficult moment. For culture, but not only. I look with concern at the reform of justice, federalism and presidentialism. There are many anti-democratic risks.”

He leaves behind a beloved wife, Marilisa, and a son, Daniele. Both pianists, she was a student of Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli.