Wednesday, March 5, 2025
The pianist Felipe Campuzano, composer of 'driver' and 'the miniskirt' dies at 79 years

March 4, 2025
The pianist and prolific composer Felipe Campuzano has died on Tuesday at age 79 at his home in Marbella, as sources close to the family have confirmed to Efe.

Campuzano has been found lifeless this morning, at 10:00 a.m., at his home, located in the Marbellí residential area of ​​Las Cumbres.

The Gaditano pianist lived alone in Marbella, where he was based for years, and even became director of the Conservatory of Music of this Malaga city.

Campuzano has composed songs for numerous artists, some well known as ‘Driver friend’ or ‘My boyfriend does not like (the miniskirt)’, which popularized, respectively, Perlita de Huelva and Manolo Escobar. He was also a arranger of other issues such as ‘Achilipú’, who performed Dolores Vargas, or ‘I am loving you madly’, of the Greece.

