The most famous scooter on the planet and the historic Pontedera moped can reach unprecedented levels of performance with the special parts of the Bergamo brand

Polini presented at Eicma 2022 all the novelties of its extensive catalog dedicated to the development of scooters and mopeds. His vehicles, totally elaborated and polished for the Milanese exhibition, have attracted great attention from enthusiasts, many of whom have spent hours and hours of their existence in the garage handling the special parts produced by the Lombard company. Among the most photographed media at the stand Polini at the Milan fair stand out two particularly sharp Vespas and a Piaggio Sì with a warlike appearance, quarrelsome in form and, numbers in hand, also in substance.

wasp 300 – In the Polini catalog there is a specific range for the Vespa 300. For all 4-stroke engines with electronic injection of the most famous scooter in the world, the Bergamo-based company has first of all prepared a specific additional control unit which, with the latest update, integrates into ideal way to Euro 5. The Polini Ecu has the necessary wiring for its assembly already directly connected, it can be easily programmed by the user and is offered at 157 euros plus VAT.

always for the wasp – Again for the Vespa 300, Polini also offers the kit for a new cylinder kit, which increases the bore and raises the displacement from 278 to 294 cc, together with the variator which improves acceleration and allows greater top speed. They cost respectively 573 euros and 271.70 euros plus VAT. Adding to the whole also the specific Euro 5 homologated muffler, from sound gritty and priced at 498 euros plus VAT, the cavalry available to the Vespa Gts goes from 21.5 to 26 hp. Almost 20% more.

fifties – The historic link between Polini and Vespa is also reaffirmed for the 50 cc engines for which the Lombard brand has a very special treatment in store. At the base of everything is the replacement of the control unit with theEngine Control Module developed with the internal racing department, which is quickly assembled thanks to the configuration plug-and-play and costs 255 euros plus VAT. This is already enough to increase the limiter from 7,500 to 8,100 rpm, but by also mounting the Polini variator and steel muffler, offered respectively at 65.77 and 210 euros plus VAT, you can add 1 Hp to the 2.5 originally available to go from a maximum speed of 45 km / h to exceed the threshold of 50 km / h. But this is only the first step.

wasp 50 – For the 50 cc Vespas, in addition to the valve springs included in the Ecm package, Polini has also developed an increased air filter sleeve and above all a kit thermal group ad hoc, which raises the displacement to 77 cc, moves the limiter intervention to 10,000 rpm and imposes the lengthening of the ratios to reach a maximum speed of 75 km / h. With all these improvements and the use of specific mapping, the Vespa 50 has in fact gained more power to reach a total of 7 Hp.

the kit for yes – At the end, in the Polini arsenal there is a great abundance of special parts dedicated to the Piaggio Sì, pieces that really are able to evoke the whole sporting soul of the historic fifty-fifty from Pontedera, very popular in Italy in the 80s and 90s. Among other things, it includes a kit 47 mm cylinder kit, exhaust terminal, 21 mm carburetor, variator, crankcase, crankshaft, electronic ignition and springs as well as brake shoes and clutch bell. With all this goodness clinging to its gaunt frame, the legendary Yes goes from a scant 1.5 Hp to about 9 Hp. And with the kit more extreme amiably hidden by the casing with lateral lamellar admission and by the side panel, becoming practically invisible to the eye, it could not even be more cool.