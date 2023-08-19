Lights and shadows by Roberto Colaninno, absolute protagonist of the Italian economy

A protagonist of the economic life of our country. A man who has profoundly marked the last 30 years of our entrepreneurial fabric. Roberto Colaninno it was that and more. But in granting him due remembrance, we cannot forget some viaticum from his career.

READ ALSO: Roberto Colaninno died at the age of 80. From the abrupt takeover from Telecom to Piaggio

Brilliant entrepreneur, capable of founding the components company Sogefi and enter the galaxy of Charles DeBenedetti. Number one of Olivetti at the moment in which, after the reverse cure of the Engineer, the Ivrea company concluded its best season, that of Olivetti’s dream, to confine itself in oblivion. No more innovation, no more computers, just a lot of nostalgia for the distant past.

Colaninno he is also the protagonist of one of the most important financial operations in history, with the debt acquisition of Tim by the Lambs. We are in 1999, the Millennium is upon us and the leverage buyout operation becomes one of the most dramatic in history. Heavy debt Telecom (the dark evil that still sinks it now) and begins a progressive downsizing of the ex-SIP. When, in 2003, will it yield at Olympia Of Marco Tronchetti Provera the situation will already be compromised. And the CEO of Pirellidespite some attempts to renew the business by looking for triangulations with Rupert Murdochwill not have great fortunes.

Subscribe to the newsletter

