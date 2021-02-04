Infectious disease doctor Sergei Voznesensky said that the residual effects after the transferred coronavirus can persist for several more weeks, but this is not a repeated case of infection. RIA News…

According to him, the virus after being cured in small concentrations can be present in the body for some time. A person may have residual symptoms of the disease: weakness, sweating, malaise, mild fever, lack of smell.

Do not confuse this with re-infection, the doctor urges. He stressed that the coronavirus belongs to ARVI and does not go into the chronic phase.

