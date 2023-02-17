It has long been mentioned that physical Xbox games are simply discs with keys for the digital versions. Now, it is repeated with the physical edition of redfall, which will only include a download code.

According to the help section on the official Bethesda site, those who decide to buy the physical edition of Redfall, which will be available next May, they won’t even get a disc. Instead, the package only includes a paper with the code for downloading this title. This is what is mentioned:

“Physical Xbox copies of Redfall are Xbox Play Anywhere codes that can be played on both Xbox Series X|S and the Microsoft Xbox app on PC.”

Unfortunately, it seems that all those who hoped to have at least one disc in their collection, will be disappointed. Although the box is still more important to some, the fact that the case is empty is probably not to your liking.

We remind you that redfall It will arrive on Xbox Series X | S and PC, as well as on day one of Game Pass, on May 2, 2023. On related issues, this title requires a constant internet connection. In the same way, here you can see the new trailer of the game.

Editor’s Note:

It is clear that Xbox only wants you to play its first party titles through Game Pass. Hi Fi Rush didn’t even have a box, and the fact that redfall not include a disc is disappointing for more than one, and means that there is a possibility that this title will be unplayable in the future.

Via: Bethesda