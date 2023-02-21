A few weeks ago it was officially launched Metroid Prime Remastereda game that gives graphic improvements to the classic Game Cube so that new generations can test it in nintendoswitch. It is currently available digitally with a physical release planned for the February 22same as it would not arrive the same everywhere.

Different stores that opened the pre-sales of the shooter game have updated those who made the purchase, and fortunately for them there is talk of some delays in terms of sending copies. And that could be because the Nintendo released so quickly, it probably led to distributors struggling to get copies ready.

In some cases there has been talk that the game will arrive at the beginning of March or until the middle of it, there has even been talk of April, for what would be some important months. In the case of Mexico, Amazon has the game listed for him March 31st, a long wait that may make players opt for more agile options.

So, for those who have their pre-sales right now, it wouldn’t hurt to check the shipping date, as this would have changed without prior notice from the store. Although in itself it should not be so much problems with them, but with the speed that Nintendo would have printed and distributed the cartridges.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: It’s kind of sad that they can’t get their hands on fair game on February 22. However, there are many things to try as Samus makes her triumphant return in cartridge.