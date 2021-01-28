The days for the pass market to close in Europe are being crossed out and in Boca they await a final resolution for the situation of Marcos Rojo, who trains in the country while waiting for his agent to resolve his departure from Manchester United, the club owner of your file.

In Boca, indoors, they are cautious. They know that from the economic point of view they cannot compete against any last-minute offer that comes for the central scoreboard that played for the National Team in the World Cups in Brazil and Russia. But they also have a certainty: the player always showed interest in putting on the blue and gold jersey, with the aim of repositioning himself to return to the national team.

In the midst of this, there were posts in networks with crossed darts between Juan Sebastián Verón and Rojo’s relatives for an “alleged betrayal.” But now, also from the networks, there was a nod to Boca from the team that prepares the former world runner-up with Argentina in the physical part.

Red and another signal for Boca.

“Rojo is happy, improving day by day, shortly after starting training in Boca. As a coach I am admired for his physical capacity, his recovery and that extra temperament typical of a high performance athlete”, was the publication of Castro Team, the site where the footballer trained during the weeks while waiting for his future.

What is missing for Boca to ratify Rojo? That the player’s agent, still in England, can ratify the separation and then that another more tempting option does not arise from the economic point of view for the 30-year-old defender, who had returned to Estudiantes de La Plata in 2020 with the idea of ​​playing but that he couldn’t make it between injuries and the pandemic.

If everything goes in the ways that were discussed between the parties, the intention is that next week the central marker can start training at the Boca venue in Ezeiza the first days, after a talk with Miguel Ángel Russo. Everything, of course, if they do not appear imponderable at the last moment in a quiet European pass market, almost without movements. Manchester United, at the time, had paid Sporting Lisbon 20 million dollars for Rojo’s pass, but it was losing prominence in the English club and it has not played games there for almost a year.

The first sign? A few days ago, Rojo got a tattoo of that photo of Maradona that was taken in the Boca box.

The rest of the market, in analysis

Far from wanting to get rid of footballers as it transpired at the beginning of the break, in Boca they consider that, by sustaining the two-time Argentine soccer team, they will gain an advantage in a static transfer market worldwide. That is why both Mauro Zárate and Eduardo Salvio, with whom transfers had been speculated, would continue at the club as long as no favorable economic proposals for Boca appear.

Also with Frank Fabra (Boca never thought of letting him go) there is the possibility of extending his link and updating his file. As with Esteban Andrada, who may have another type of descent in the dressing room for what is coming (will he be the team’s sub-captain?) And also from the Soccer Council they will try to improve his contract to retain him.

On the right side, for now, Boca did not accelerate for any. INdependiente’s economic difficulties led Pablo Moyano to call Riquelme to offer Fabricio Bustos’s file, but Brandsen 805 said they were only willing to put 1.2 million dollars for him. In addition, Nahuel Tenaglia (Workshops), Alex Vigo (Colón) and many other foreign soccer players were offered.

Will there be a last dance? Salvio is one of those who could emigrate if an interesting offer arrives for the club.

With Esteban Rolón (today in conflict with Huracán) and Rodrigo Battaglia (in Alavés) something similar happened. From their representatives they communicated with Boca to bring them closer to interest and the chance to get them out of their clubs for little money. With Diego González recently operated, in Boca they analyze the chance of adding a footballer there. Will Russo be interested in another Argentine soccer midfielder?