Thursday, April 21, 2022, 11:49



The controversy that has accompanied the process of selling chairs for the processions of Holy Week and the parades of the Spring Festival of Murcia adds a new chapter in the final stretch of the festivities. After consumer protests due to the impossibility of contacting the winning company, Romián Production, to process the refund of amounts and manage the purchase of seats, the Murcia City Council announced this Wednesday that both the sale of chairs and bleachers and the Attention to those affected could be managed at two physical points. A measure that has not prevented chaos from continuing to star in the reservation of seats for the Burial of the Sardine.

Given the high influx of Murcians who went to the office located on Gran Vía this Wednesday, where the stands and chairs installed in this area and on Avenida de la Constitución are sold, the winning company was unable to attend to all users and decided to give them a number so that they would come back the next day and be served preferentially. A decision that this Thursday has caught the rest of the buyers by surprise, some of them queuing since four in the morning. Thus, the tension has been unleashed first thing in the morning in this office when the users who were not attended yesterday have been able to reserve their seats on a preferential basis. Many buyers have also been surprised by the decision of the winning company to only accept cash.

From Romián Production they assure that this Wednesday they had to attend to the incidents of the users until half past three in the morning, while the sale of seats lasted until midnight, for which they decided to attend the next day preferentially at 40 people standing in line. However, the winning company points out that this Thursday three queues have been set up to be able to attend simultaneously to new buyers and those who yesterday were left without their chairs, in addition to citizens who have come to resolve incidents. They also underline that, after the tension experienced first thing in the morning, the sale of chairs returns to develop normally.

In addition to the office on Gran Vía, the City Council has also set up another service point in the Romea Theater to manage claims corresponding to the Infante area and the sale of chairs in this area, which will resume this afternoon from 5:00 p.m. The opening hours of these points this Friday will be from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The attention and sale will extend until the day of the Burial of the Sardine.

Given these setbacks, the Department of Culture, Tourism and Sports has asked the winning company to prepare a report detailing all the incidents recorded in online sales, as well as the response given to citizens who have could be affected. Once all the information has been collected, the City Council will take the measures it deems appropriate.

Consumption initiates an inspection



The Ministry of Business, Employment, Universities and Spokesperson, through the General Directorate of Consumption and Crafts, announced this Thursday that the Consumer Inspection will also visit the winning company due to the wave of inquiries and complaints received by citizens.

The inspectors will carry out the corresponding investigation as a result of the complaints received to verify the grounds for said claims and, where appropriate, the adequacy of current legislation. According to the information collected so far by the Consumer Inspection, the claims and queries are caused by the neglect of the request of hundreds of citizens for the direct reimbursement of the amount paid for the chairs purchased online for the Holy Wednesday procession, which was suspended for the rain

There are also the problems that users are encountering when trying to make the reservation and rental of the chairs to be able to enjoy the different parades of the Burial of the Sardine 2022, since once the purchase is made on the web, the charge is made in the bank account, and yet the tickets have not been received for several days.

At the same time, an ‘online’ inspection is being carried out on the website of the company that has been selling the tickets, since Consumption has skills in digital sales, provided that the service is available to consumers in the Region. In the event that non-compliance with the applicable regulations is verified, the pertinent disciplinary proceedings may be initiated.

The Inspection also recommends that users should contact the Consumer Defense Service of the General Directorate of Consumer Affairs if they cannot contact the organizer of the event, or if they cannot reach an agreement, filing the relevant claim.