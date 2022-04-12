The second round of Sports It is being an ordeal and not only at the level of results. As the bad news does not come alone, a squad that had barely suffered injuries in the first half of the championship continues accumulating medical reports with injuries that are priming especially with the defensive line.

The last to join the list is James. The center-back has been limping for several weeks, which has cost him his place in eleven. He fell out of the lineup after his bad game in Vigo and has had to slow down in training to the point that Borja Jiménez himself recognized that against Rayo Majadahonda he was not one hundred percent. The club reported that he had some discomfort in the Achilles tendon and in training last Monday he was also on the sidelines.

It remains to be seen how he evolves in the coming days, since last week he barely added a couple of sessions with the group before traveling to Bilbao. But right now he would join the already confirmed casualties of Trilli, Víctor García and Diego Aguirre. All three continue to recover from their injuries and have full-backs in the box. Meanwhile, in the rear axis are available Lapeña, Granero and Trigueros.

Guerrero, the last ‘victim’ of the right-back jinx

The height of misfortune for Deportivo with their defensive injuries, and especially on the right side, occurred last weekend. Ivan Guerrerothe youth squad who was training with the first team in that position in the face of casualties, he broke the bones of his nose at Atlético Arnoia – Fabril and he will also be off the pitch for a while.