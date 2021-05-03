After the first two races of the year, the two held in Qatar, two MotoGP riders had to undergo surgery, not for injuries caused by falls but for a common forearm ailment that ends up leaving them without the strength to ride. Iker Lecuona and the winner of this Sunday’s test, Jack Miller, returned to the third grand prix, that of Portugal, still with the points after separate interventions, although no longer those discomforts, which is known as compartment syndrome.

The repetition of the same exercise such as braking and accelerating, as well as the tension of holding the handlebars and forcing the fingers with the levers, especially that of the front brake, makes the muscles of the forearms widen more than they should and that the blood vessels are strangled when that muscular fascia no longer gives more of itself to accommodate that muscle.

This causes a strong pain from this compression, which leaves the pilot without strength. This is what Fabio Quartararo suffered in Jerez’s race, who from lap fourteen of the twenty-five to complete began to show an alarming drop in his pace. The Frenchman sailed more than he piloted until he saw the checkered flag to save just three points.

“I had to brake with four fingers when I normally do it with one, I couldn’t go full throttle on the straight,” he explained after turning back to the box amid tears of helplessness. This will force him to undergo surgery again because Quartararo had already undergone surgery for this syndrome after the 2019 Italian race (the sixth round of the calendar held at the Mugello Circuit), his debut year in the class. Queen.

“It does not matter how you train, because it has not happened to one pilot but to several, we are going over the human physical limit, and that is why we have to operate on compartment syndrome,” said Pol Espargaró, another of the many who They have operated on the forearm, a nuisance that tormented Dani Pedrosa, who was three great prizes offside in 2015.

«I find it difficult to find another sport in which athletes have to undergo something because their body can’t hold it. A lot is happening in MotoGP. It is one of the penances that we have to go through in addition to injuries, we have to go through the operating room to have to practice our sport and that which seems a bit Martian if you tell someone it is part of our work in the end. It is not good or healthy, but it is what it is. An analysis in which he agrees with his brother Aleix, who is considering having surgery again.

“It’s not a Jerez thing, it’s that MotoGPs are getting faster and faster, they have more downforce and more power. We are not machines like MotoGP, we are human. I don’t know how we can improve. I love physical preparation, I love training and doing different things to get in shape, but I don’t know how to train this. It has been more than ten years since I had surgery and I have spoken with Dr. Charte (NdR: head of the championship medical services), and I may have to have surgery again. I will have to take tests in the next few days, because today I have suffered and it is not normal, since that has never happened to me in Jerez ».