The World Health Organization (WHO) currently recommends that adults carry out 150 and 300 minutes of moderate aerobic physical activity each week or between 75 and 150 minutes of weekly intense aerobic physical activity.

Furthermore, he advises do some muscle strengthening exercises at least two days a week. And, in the case of people over 65 years of age, also include exercises that help improve considerably the balance. With these recommendations, Five million deaths could be avoided each year in the world.

In detail

But that’s not all. A new study published in the specialized journal British Journal of Sports Medicine has found that an increase in physical activity on a daily basis – equivalent to a daily walk –in those over 40 years of age, could increase life expectancy.

To reach this great conclusion, a predictive model based on national health data from the United States has been used, along with census information. In this way, they have found that the quartile of the most physically active population has generated the equivalent of 160 minutes walking almost five kilometers per hour each day.

To take into account

Besides, The model has shown that the least active members of society, if they have reached that level of activitythey could add up to 11 years to their total average life expectancy. In people with more typical levels of physical exercise, this extension of longevity has reached at least five years on average.

Although this is an observational study that does not provide information about possible causal relationships, yes it is about uNew relevant evidence on the relationship between daily physical activity and longevity.