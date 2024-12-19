Currently, The pace of life we ​​lead and the hours of work mean that we have increasingly less active lifestyles. In fact, they keep us away from physical activity. Now the reality is that it is necessary to set in motion to the entire organism to use up the energy we accumulate due to the products we ingest.

AND stimulateof course, the functioning of our organs and tissues. And physical activity is important for a person manages to lead a healthy life and avoid diseases. Additionally, it reduces cholesterol, lowers stress levels and increases energy..

Particularities

Now, what is the ritual that calm people should follow to enjoy a day free of stress and full – yes, full – of happiness? Well, the mind, like the body, needs time to stretch out and get going. Something that It is not achieved if the first thing we do is look at the cell phone.

What’s more, the time we spend with the mobile phone should be employed in activities that enhance our physical and mental well-being. Among other things, it is worth highlighting practicing meditation, writing down our thoughtsstretch your muscles and do light physical activity such as yoga.

Benefits

Its benefits are multiple and varied. These are:

Reduce our blood pressure and our heart rate.

Help us relax.

Improve our confidence.

Help us find happiness.

Improves memory.

Reduce stress.

Improve our coordination and balance.

Improve our concentration.

Help us sleep better.

Help us with digestion.

To take into account

Without a doubt, this is something that frequently surprises the scientific community, especially on social networks. Although One of the properties of yoga is that we will have the most beautiful body if we practice it regularlyneither is yoga a sport nor is this its objective.

“The main mistake we make when we get up in the morning is to start running as if we didn’t have time to do anything. And the truth is that there is a lot to dofrom going to the office to taking the children to school. However, mornings should be slow and calm,” said the clinical psychologist, Vidhi Chudasamain ‘WeLife‘.

More details

Furthermore, it is convenient enjoy of a nutritious breakfast that fill your morning with energy. That is, it is not enough to have a cup of coffee while walking to the office. What’s more, caffeine further increases levels of cortisol, a stress hormone that peaks during the first hours of the day.

Last but not least, it is advisable to reinforce our positive thinking and our self-esteem with some words or phrases.