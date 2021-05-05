The physical exercise program ‘Activa Suma +’, from the Ministry of Health, was also launched for cancer patients. The Health Minister, Juan José Pedreño, this Wednesday accompanied the participants on the first day of the activity, which takes place at the headquarters of the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC).

This plan is based on the prescription of physical exercise from the consultations of the Oncology Services to those patients who “are undergoing treatment for cancer or have suffered from the disease in the last five years,” Pedreño explained. The counselor indicated that «the program is carried out by trained sports physical educators specifically to design physical exercise programs for these types of patients “, adding that” it is a highly planned, structured plan adapted to the needs of each patient. “

These types of exercises are aimed at improving the physical condition in general, but, above all, to mitigate the fatigue associated with the disease, improve the immune system and bone health, help control anxiety and improve body pain that sometimes arises from cancer treatment.

More than 1,200 beneficiaries



Since the Oncology service of the Morales Meseguer University General Hospital the selection of patients is made, who must meet a series of clinical criteria to access this program. It is estimated that more than 1,200 patients will benefit from this program. ‘Activa Suma +’ is part of the ‘Activa’ program, aimed at sedentary people with certain health problems who may benefit from physical exercise. It includes plans aimed at patients with diabetes or cardiovascular problems.

On the other hand, the ‘Activa Familias’ program promotes physical activity in children after school hours, with the collaboration of the Primary Care pediatric team and the teachers of the schools through the School Community Care Nursing figure.

A new pilot project has recently been launched to promote active family entertainment, to reduce the use of screens on weekends and promote healthy lifestyles. A total of 129 schools are involved in this initiative, which is developed jointly by the departments of Health and Education and Culture.