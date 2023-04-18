Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 09:01



| Updated 1:40 p.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

A Totana Physical Education teacher has been arrested by the Civil Guard accused of allegedly touching a dozen female students, according to sources close to the investigation. The events allegedly occurred in a municipal institute.

The suspect, accused of alleged crimes of sexual assault -and not of sexual abuse, for the sake of the new Law of Comprehensive Guarantee of Sexual Freedom, known as the ‘only yes is yes’ law-, will foreseeably go to court in the next hours.

It was the Local Police of Totana, through the Tutor Police, who gave the alarm to the Benemérita after learning of the suspicions against the teacher. Over the course of a week, according to sources close to the case, the investigators took statements from the students at the center, apparently increasing the number of adolescents who could have suffered these alleged touching. Finally, the teacher was arrested for alleged crimes of sexual assault.

Support for the educational community



The Ministry of Education explained to this newspaper that it is awaiting the progress of the investigation by the Civil Guard. This body, sources from it remarked, has no prior record of complaints or complaints from the center or the educational community. As explained by the sources, the administrative actions of the Ministry are subject, in any case, to the judicial measures that could be adopted.

Education assures that it had no record prior complaints or complaints neither from the center nor from the educational community

The counselor has contacted the director of the center. The organization made the occupational risk prevention service and the coexistence observatory available to the center, in order to meet the needs and provide support to the management team, the teaching staff and the educational community.