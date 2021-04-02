The effects of the coronavirus pandemic in which we have been immersed for more than a year have manifested themselves at all levels: family losses, estrangement from those closest to us, economic or psychological problems, etc. There is no doubt that one of the most affected social groups is health workers. And this is what the spokesman for the Association of Necessary Healthcare, Víctor Aparicio, has wanted to show.

Aparicio, a nurse at the Gregorio Marañón hospital in Madrid, appeared coinciding with the onset of the pandemic in The Ana Rosa Program, where He complained about the lack of health personnel and the limited means of protection that workers were receiving who, in many parts of the country, made their own personal protective equipment with garbage bags. An inattention that caused Spain was one of the countries in the world with the most infections among its health personnel during the first wave.

A year later, Aparicio appeared on the program Everything is a lie, where he emphasized the physical change he was feeling. The nurse no longer had the brown hair of a year ago, but gray hair had taken over his hair and his beard.

“A year separates these two images. I think the external change is evident. You can’t imagine the interior “, wrote Aparicio in his account Twitter.

Nightmares about work

In addition to the physical change, as his previously cited statements suggest, Aparicio has insisted on the psychological transformation that all health workers have suffered during the pandemic. “How have we been able to forget so soon and normalize what should never have been normal. It’s only been a year. From heroes to villains “, lament.

In addition, the complaints about the precarious situation that his medical colleagues lived have caused him legal problems with his hospital. “One year after reporting the situation, I am gray-haired and under investigation by my hospital. What sadness, what frustration, what anger “stated in Twitter.

A necessary self-criticism

In statements collected by the SER string, Aparicio has stated that he misses “self-criticism by politicians and hospital managers.” “We were all clear at the beginning that the important thing was health, but we have already forgotten. In the ICU we were alone and all the materials were old “, he stressed.

Finally, the health has criticized the lack of solidarity of the citizens. “People mobilize for a rapper or to see the Atleti bus, but not for the nurses who are risking our lives. We are exhausted and it unnerves me to see how they use us and throw us from one place to another ”, concluded Aparicio.

More than 74,000 infections in health and social health personnel

The latest epidemiological report from the Carlos III Health Institute assures that, Since May 11, 74,986 infections have been reported among health and social health personnel in Spain. Of these, 58,481 have occurred in women and 16,456 in men.