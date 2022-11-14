Paris (AFP) – The Phrygian cap, the symbol of the French republic, worn with sneakers as a nod to the present, was presented this Monday as the mascot of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

These red stuffed animals will be made almost entirely in China, “like the vast majority of stuffed animals sold in France,” the organizers of the Paris Olympics said.

No figure has been offered regarding the volume of mascots produced, but financially they should represent “between 20% and 25%” of the revenue from licensed products, of which they will be the largest piece.

The mascot also has a Paralympic version, in which one of its two legs is replaced by a characteristic prosthesis in some Paralympic athletes.

“It is a special day for Paris 2024, it is always a key moment in the life of an Olympic and Paralympic committee,” said the president of the organizing committee, Tony Estanguet, about the presentation of the mascot.

The Phrygian cap “is known throughout the world and is present in art, in town halls, on stamps,” he added.

“We want mascots that represent the French spirit,” explained the organizing committee. The eyes of the mascots are blue and two ribbons with the colors of the French flag come out of one of them as a cockade.