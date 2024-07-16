Dressed in orange and with his hands handcuffed, the president of the Colombian Football Federation, Ramón Jesurún, appeared before Judge Mindy GlazerThe executive had been arrested after the Copa America final on charges of assaulting an official or employee at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Jesurún was arrested along with his son Jamil. Both appeared in court on Monday, July 15, to request bail that would allow them to regain their freedom while the judicial process advances.

Ramón Jesurún in court after being accused of assault. Photo:Private file.

Judge Glazer imposed bail on the 71-year-old executive of $2,000 (about eight million Colombian pesos).

“You are allowed to travel anywhere in the world, to any football match you want. Just make sure you show up to the hearings, you can do it via Zoom. Your lawyer will give you instructions,” he said.

‘There’s no crying in baseball’

Before completing the diligence, The judge mentioned a popular American phrase from the sports world, especially baseball.

“They don’t say it in football, but they do in baseball… You don’t cry in baseball,” he said. “You don’t cry in football,” he concluded, smiling and pointing at Jesurún, who also smiled.

The sports director’s lawyer could not contain his laughter. “Very funny,” said the attorney.

Audience of Ramon Jesurun. Photo:Private file.

The phrase ‘there’s no crying in baseball’ comes from a well-known American movie: A League of Their Own or, in Spanish, A very special team (1992).

Actor Tom Hanks, who played the role of a coach for a women’s baseball team, scolded one of his players for her performance: “Are you crying? You don’t cry in baseball!” Although in the film Hanks tried to stop the players from expressing their emotions, he was thrown out of the game and had a fit of rage.

After this mention, Judge Glazer authorized Jesurún to leave the premises.

This is the video of the full hearing revealed by journalist Daniel Coronell:

‘We are outraged’: Miami-Dade mayor

Due to the riots carried out by fans that, in addition to Jesurún, left 27 people arrested, Miami-Dade Mayor said she was outraged and announced measures.

“Let’s be clear: this situation should never have happened and cannot happen again. We will work with stadium leadership to ensure a full review of tonight’s events is conducted immediately to assess the complete chain of events in order to implement the necessary protocols and policies for future matches,” said Daniella Levine Cava.

Police arrest a fan at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Photo:AFP

Hard Rock Stadium officials accused some fans of vandalizing the venue and causing “significant property damage.”

Authorities are working to identify and prosecute more fans involved. Those who were captured have been charged with assaulting uniformed officers, which could lead to sentences of up to five years in prison.

