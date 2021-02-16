In the match between Rosario Central and Argentinos, Emiliano Vecchio starred in a meeting with referee Andrés Merlos, in which the Canalla midfielder ended up shooting a regrettable phrase at the judge: “I have 20 green clubs in the bank.”

The crossing occurred after the referee gave him a yellow for protesting Vecchio, who was claiming an alleged penalty in favor of Rosario Central. Fatura Broun himself, the Scoundrel’s goalkeeper and Emiliano’s partner, reproached him for his claim and his unfortunate phrase. “Stop breaking balls. That’s it, it’s over!”, shouted him.

Later, at halftime, Vecchio approached the judge and asked for forgiveness.

Vecchio, 32, played for Fuenlabrada of Spain, Corinthians, Barueri and Santos of Brazil; Colo Colo from Chile, Qatar FC from Qatar, Al Ittihad from Saudi Arabia, Shabab Dubai from the United Arab Emirates and Bolívar from Bolivia.

As for football, Rosario Central won 2-1 against Argentines. Martinez Dupuy and Gamba scored for Canalla in time, while Pucheta discounted for Bicho on the end. Vecchio was one of the highest points in the victory of the Canalla, who started with the right foot in the Professional League Cup.

The goals of the match: