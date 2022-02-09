A regulatory revolution to be faced with all the pride that comes with seeing the number one on your car. There Red Bull in 2021 on the last opportunity available to beat Mercedes in the first part of the turbo-hybrid era that began in 2014, it managed to interrupt the hegemony of the three-pointed star house at least as regards the Drivers’ World Championship, which it won at the last race by Max Verstappen at the end of a legendary tug-of-war with Lewis Hamilton. The assault on the Constructors’ Championship failed by a handful of points (28 to be exact), a goal postponed to the upcoming season.

In 2022, ground effect will return to F1, a matter known by heart by the wizard of aerodynamics at Red Bull Adrian Neweywho after a first reading of the new technical regulation from which he did not draw great inspiration, declared that he had found renewed enthusiasm in the design of the 2022 car defined by Helmut Marko as really attractive.

Above the first images of the Red Bull RB18 collected in a photo gallery. The shapes are definitely captivating, but they are simply those of the show car presented by Liberty Media at the 2021 British Grand Prix, the livery is the traditional one.

Ready to send it 🔥 Bringing in a whole new era of # F1 with our fans 🤘 pic.twitter.com/jtpBptQmCJ – Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 9, 2022

Note the great exposure on the bellies of the brand Oracle (US giant active in the field of information technology based in Silicon Valley in California) which has become the title sponsor of the Anglo-Austrian team now called Oracle Red Bull Racing with a half billion dollar agreement.