Countdown started

There are less than three weeks left until the start of the MotoGP 2023 season and all the teams are finalizing the presentations of the new bikes that will battle it out not only in the ‘traditional’ Sunday GP, but also in the new and eagerly awaited Sprint race on Saturday, which will last half as long as the usual one and will also award half of the points in the standings. With the main official manufacturers having all already unveiled their new creations, attention has now shifted to the private teams. Yesterday it was the turn of the Mooney VR46 team unveil the Ducati with which the team will face the championship that will start on March 26 in Portugal.

LCR: Rins news, Nakagami confirms

Today was instead the turn of the Honda customer teamled once again by the wise leadership by Lucio Cecchinello. In this case, the spotlights were above all on the team’s new acquisition, the talented Spaniard Alex Rins, arrived in the team following the farewell gained at the end of last season from Suzuki. The other bike will once again be entrusted to the care of the Japanese Takaaki Nakagami, in what will be his sixth season with the team. As had happened in recent years, the LCR team confirmed theuse of two different liveries for the two bikes who will take to the track, with the Japanese #30 featuring sponsor Idemitsu.