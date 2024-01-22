New horizons for the red two-wheeler

From snow to dirt: the Ducati on the occasion of the 2024 presentation in Madonna di Campiglio he removed the veils from the cross bike from the Borgo Panigale company, the Desmo 450 MX.

Strengthened by a pair of exceptional pilots such as Tony Cairoli (nine-time MXGP world champion) and Alessandro Lupino (eight-time Italian champion) Ducati will begin its off-road journey in the national championships in 2024 with the aim of subsequently landing in the US Supercross and the MXGP championship in 2025.

The person responsible for this new project is Paolo Ciabatti, which was also recently a guest of Audi at the Dakar, a stage which could one day see Ducati as the protagonist. The energy drinks giant Monster is the main sponsor of the reds.