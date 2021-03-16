‘Militiawoman in a barricade on Hospital Street, July 1936’, by Antoni Campañà. Antoni Campañà / Arxiu Campañà

The great images of Agustí Centelles and Robert Capa on the Civil War have been joined, for just three years, by a third ‘C’: that of Antoni Campañà (Arbúcies, 1906-Sant Cugat del Vallès, 1989), author of thousands of photographs of the conflict. Far from the epic of those, Campañà’s images focus on life in the rear and represent a new …