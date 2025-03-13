The photographer who portrayed in Hitler’s bathtub and changed the image of the war

On April 30, 1945 World War II ended in Europe with the suicide of Adolf Hitler in his Berlin bunker. That same day, the celebrations gathered discreetly and privately, and Munich was no exception, being the house of the Okupada Nazi dictator, a moment that took advantage The photographer Lee Miller to immortalize as it was cleaned in the same bathtub in which he had done it and that would remain as an icon of the end of the contest.

This March 7, the movie ‘Lee’ arrived at the Spanish cinemas, which tells the life of photographer Elizabeth ‘Lee’ Miller, which went from being a correspondent model for the magazine Vogue of World War II and changed the role of women and the images that were common in an armed conflict.

Miller, played by Kate Winslethe was living in England for his marriage to the photographer Roland Penrose when World War II was declared, and then a different assignment would then have for Vogue magazine, with which he had collaborated in his stage as a model, that of being a correspondent for the conflict.

Something that was peculiar, because it was a fashion and thought publication for the female audience, and also because when you arrive at the front, the photographer ran into a hostile world for a woman. That is why he collaborated with his partner Dave Scherman of Life Thanks to what could access places that had been previously denied.

Precisely Scherman would be the author of the well -known photo of Read Miller In Hitler’s bathtub, as the film, which focuses on his work as a war correspondent, where he contributed a different vision when focusing not only on taking battle photographs, as well as anonymous people who also participated in it and scenes that were not usual.

A difficult childhood and a brief career as a model

Elizabeth ‘Lee’ Miller He was born in 1907 in a accommodated family in New York. Despite this, he had a complicated childhood as he was muse of his father’s nude photographs, an amateur to this art, and be a victim of a rape that made gonorrhea contract with only seven years.

At age 18 he made the decision to be a model and his career would begin to take off when he began working with Vogue magazine, due to a casual event that is assured he was intentional by Lee herself by provoking that it was almost run over by Condé Nast, the well -known editor of the publication, according to the historian Patricia Allmer.

His model as a model changed when in 1929 it was the image of a brand of tampons, and being a recognized person was something that was not normal at an era that stigmatized it for this fact, which made him leave to Europe. There he would find photography as his profession, learning from the surrealist Man Rayand collaborating with artists like Pablo Picasso either Jean Cocteau.

‘The desire for freedom’, prelude to the recovery of photographer Lee Miller



After the war, in fact, Lee Miller would continue to collaborate with artists and be an outstanding gourmet kitchen photographer, but this new version would not give him the recognition he had given him a war correspondent and his name remained in oblivion until his Death at 70 in 1977 For lung cancer. His figure was recovered by his son, who wrote his biography and whose legacy is still in force, now when he was told with the film that bears his name.