Bárbara Allende Gil de Biedma, better known as Ouka Leele, has died this Tuesday a month before her 65th birthday, sources from the artist’s family have informed the Efe agency. The photographer was one of the symbols of the Movida Madrileña, a movement that she knew how to make eternal through her snapshots. Beyond the 1980s, Ouka Leele continued to work on her art until she became a benchmark for her generation. Her photographic work evolved from the pop and neodadaist aesthetics of the 1980s towards more elaborate and poetic compositions.

Ouka Leele’s work has been the subject of solo exhibitions and retrospectives. One of the last was ‘Supernova’, organized by PhotoEspaña in 2021 in the Sala Goya of the Círculo de Bellas Artes, where some of her first works signed in the 1970s and 1980s were exhibited.