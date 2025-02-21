Brazilian photographer Fred Pontes explained how he “without realizing” Princess Leonor at a Carnival party in Salvador de Bahía (Brazil).

As he said Thursday in LateI was taking images of the event when He met some young people in a very caramel attitude, without suspecting that it was the heiress to the Spanish throne.

“When I got to the party, there were many couples kissing, even this couple. I thought: ‘What beautiful gringos’. I saw with my own eyes how she kissed him in the cogote. He turned and kissed him, “he explained.

Pontes has said that, at that time, an individual from the close environment of Felipe VI’s firstborn He tried to block his visionwhich made him suspect that he could be photographing someone relevant.

“It was there when I started taking photos and The person in front of me turned around and put on tiptoe so that I could not see. That’s when I thought something was happening. “

When noticing the stir, the photographer decided to get away. “I didn’t want problems or fights and I went the other way,” he said. The interviewee in Late He has insisted that he did not identify the princess until later and wanted to apologize to the Spaniards.

“I don’t know how many kisses there were, as I didn’t know I was a princess, because I didn’t look. I saw that I was enjoying the party. I apologize to the Spanish peoplebecause I didn’t know who she was, “he concluded.

A photojournalist claims to have seen them before

Then, a Galician photoperiodist (who has not given his name) who claims to have seen Pontevedra to the program has also spoken with the program to the Princess Leonor with the same boy in October last year.

“I saw her in a club in Pontevedra with him. I remember seeing the Madrid football game against Celta that started at 9:00 p.m. and ended at 11:00 p.m. when the game ended and we were leaving, we were leaving, When I left I had to go through the center of the premises and I found it“He said.





In addition, as he has assured, He approached to confirm his identity: “I went to a meter of her, I wanted to make sure that Princess Leonor was really and indeed. I saw her face, she was a meter of her.”

“The boy was attached to the wall, right next to the bar. He supported and she on his back, talking to his ear, very close. It was as if he were eating his neck. He was alone with him, dancing with him. There was no group of friends, they were two, “he concluded.