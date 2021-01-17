Photographer from Ufa, Roman Filippov, photographed his longtime acquaintance – the janitor Yura – in the style of glamorous men’s magazines and helped him raise 650 thousand rubles to pay off his debts. He published posts about this in his account in Instagram…

On Saturday, January 16, Filippov posted pictures of the model and told his story. The photographer met Yura in childhood, in a camp for disabled children. Filippov’s mother worked there, so he and his younger brother spent the summer in the camp. Many years later, Yura got a job as a janitor, recognized the mother of an old acquaintance, greeted her and went to tea.

After that, the grandmother and aunt of the author of the post began to take care of the disabled person. A few months later, they helped him get a room from the state for disability and orphanhood. Filippov notes that his acquaintance is not adapted to an independent life due to his mental disability.

Later Yura tried more than once to donate a room to scammers, but his guardians helped in time. Then the attackers persuaded the disabled person to take loans in different banks in his own name, he was given more than 500 thousand rubles. In addition, Yura fell into slavery in the village, where he worked for food and lost 15 kilograms. The man managed to escape and turn to the guardians. Now he again got a job as a janitor, and also, according to the photographer, grows flowers and writes poetry.

To draw attention to the history of Yura, Filippov arranged a photo session for him: in some of the pictures Yura poses in the uniform of a janitor, and in the other, in stylish outfits and glasses and with a fashionable hairstyle. The photographer invited everyone to help his friend and indicated his bank details.

In just a day, they threw him 657.5 thousand rubles. Filippov noted that this money will be enough to pay off all of Yura’s debts, and he will spend the rest on renovating his room. He filmed how he was sending money through the FSSP, and thanked everyone who took part in the collection.