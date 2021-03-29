The photographer launched a drone into the mouth of the volcano and burned the camera for a spectacular shot. He shared the result in his Instagram-account.

Icelandic photographer Garðar Ólafs loves to surprise his followers on the web with spectacular pictures of nature from his travels. This time he went to the volcano Fagradalsfjadl, which woke up a few days ago.

The photographer launched the drone directly over the erupting vent. The footage shows the camera slowly approaching the heart of the volcano – right into the seething lava flows. Feel the heat? I burned my drone for the sake of this shot, “- this is how Olaf signed his publication.

Netizens admired the author’s idea. “Amazing! Are you upset with the camera? ”,“ It was worth it! Great shot! ”,“ It’s fantastic! ”,“ Epic video ”,“ Hypnotizes … ”,“ Yes, it’s incredible! ”,“ Stunning ”,“ It’s worth buying a new drone, ”the users wrote under the video.

Earlier in March, Icelandic geologists fried themselves hot dogs during the eruption of the same volcano. Scientists decided to make a small picnic – for this they laid out sausages right on the frozen, but nevertheless hot lava. To toast the buns, the men placed foil underneath them.

The Fagradalsfjall volcano is located just 30 kilometers from Reykjavik. The eruption drew hundreds of local tourists to it – residents take photographs and videos as a keepsake. In recent days, lava emissions have become especially active, which, according to scientists, may indicate the imminent end of the volcano’s activity. The last eruption took place six thousand years ago.