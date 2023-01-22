The beautiful viral photo of the police officer who, after an accident, thinks only of distracting and consoling a frightened child

The photo that went viral all over the world tells of a beautiful gesture and shows that there are still people in the world with a big heart full of love. The protagonist is a Police officer called Bryan Dougherty.

The incident took place in Coral Springs, Florida and the photo was taken by a woman named Janet Balestriero. The latter, on her way to her home, noticed a serious road accident between three cars. So, she stopped trying to figure out what happened and if there were any people injured. It was then that she noticed the moving scene and decided to capture it with his smartphone.

There was a police officer sitting on the sidewalkwho was trying to distract and comfort a child. The little one had been involved in the clash together with his dad, who at that moment was talking to another officer and was filling out the report.

At such a moment, a parent can lose sight of his child and think only about what happened, resolving the situation. Luckily, this great agent showed his way humanity and thought only of that child’s well-being.

The police officer thought only of that frightened child’s welfare

It seems like a small thing, but during accidents it’s not often you think about a child’s state of mind. He needed to be distracted by the situation and Bryan Dougherty was right there for him.

It was an act of kindness. I try to find a little kindness every day in a world that has gone mad. An act of kindness can have a ripple effect, which is why I had to capture it.

After the photo went viral on the web and spread around the world, the police department wanted too pay homage to your officer on social networks.